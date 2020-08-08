You have permission to edit this article.
Deaths in Southern Arizona
Deaths

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Aragon, Alfredo, 86, aircraft mechanic supervisor, July 27, Sensible Cremations and Funerals.

Bessey, Paul, 95, professor, Aug. 2, Bring’s.

Colburn, Alan, 33, laborer/entertainment industry, July 25, Bring’s.

Gallo, Rubina F., 80, art teacher, Aug. 4, Carrillo’s.

Kennelly, Nancy, 69, bookkeeper, Aug. 3, Bring’s.

Kokemor, Joseph, 48, corrections officer, July 23, Bring’s.

Lee, Bryan, 45, pastor, July 28, Bring’s.

Lorenzini, Ashley, 32, restaurant manager, July 31, Bring’s.

Martinez, Angelita, 70, homemaker, Aug. 2, Carrillo’s.

Mathis, Chad D., 54, truck driver, July 25, Sensible Cremations and Funerals.

Munguia, Manuel V., 68, plumber, Aug. 4, Carrillo’s.

Myers, Terry, 66, respiratory therapist, Aug. 1, Sensible Cremations and Funerals.

Nunez, Eduardo L., 78, educator, Aug. 2, Carrillo’s.

Powell, Thomas C., 95, Army, July 30, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Romero, Sarah S., 91, homemaker, Aug. 5, Carrillo’s.

Sipes, David S., 60, bartender, Aug. 3, Desert Rose Heather.

Stover Flanders, Mary, 80, technologies inspector, Pryor, Oklahoma, July 31, Stephens-Key Funeral and Cremation.

Valadez, Pedro, 91, miner, Aug. 2, Carrillo’s.

Weiser, Larry, 79, Air Force, Aug. 1, Bring’s.

