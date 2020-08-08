Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Aragon, Alfredo, 86, aircraft mechanic supervisor, July 27, Sensible Cremations and Funerals.
Bessey, Paul, 95, professor, Aug. 2, Bring’s.
Colburn, Alan, 33, laborer/entertainment industry, July 25, Bring’s.
Gallo, Rubina F., 80, art teacher, Aug. 4, Carrillo’s.
Kennelly, Nancy, 69, bookkeeper, Aug. 3, Bring’s.
Kokemor, Joseph, 48, corrections officer, July 23, Bring’s.
Lee, Bryan, 45, pastor, July 28, Bring’s.
Lorenzini, Ashley, 32, restaurant manager, July 31, Bring’s.
Martinez, Angelita, 70, homemaker, Aug. 2, Carrillo’s.
Mathis, Chad D., 54, truck driver, July 25, Sensible Cremations and Funerals.
Munguia, Manuel V., 68, plumber, Aug. 4, Carrillo’s.
Myers, Terry, 66, respiratory therapist, Aug. 1, Sensible Cremations and Funerals.
Nunez, Eduardo L., 78, educator, Aug. 2, Carrillo’s.
Powell, Thomas C., 95, Army, July 30, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Romero, Sarah S., 91, homemaker, Aug. 5, Carrillo’s.
Sipes, David S., 60, bartender, Aug. 3, Desert Rose Heather.
Stover Flanders, Mary, 80, technologies inspector, Pryor, Oklahoma, July 31, Stephens-Key Funeral and Cremation.
Valadez, Pedro, 91, miner, Aug. 2, Carrillo’s.
Weiser, Larry, 79, Air Force, Aug. 1, Bring’s.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.