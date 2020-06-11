Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Burdick, Kenneth, 89, Air Force, June 2, Bring’s.
Daugherty, Mary, 83, nurse, June 5, Bring’s.
Dearing, Robert C., 65, business owener, June 7, Desert Rose Heather.
Gilmartin, John, 50, landscaper, June 7, Bring’s.
Hrabik, Barbara, 70, receptionist/secretary, May 30, Bring’s.
Krisch, Josephine, 72, accounts receivable supervisor, June 2, Bring’s.
Krueger, Randolph, 68, self employed, May 23, Bring’s.
Maiorca, Robert, 72, Air Force, June 3, Bring’s.
Mandelbaum, Sherry, 65, artist, May 31, Bring’s.
Miller, Kenneth C., 70, June 8, Angel Valley.
Morey, Sylvester, 95, business owner, May 29, Bring’s.
Ortega, Samuel, 97, manufacturing coordinator, May 30, Bring’s.
Owen, Floyd M., 77, landscaper, May 28, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Owen, Freddie L., 82, engineer, April 20, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Pasterczyk, Louise, 98, nurse, May 31, Bring’s.
Petrancosta, Michael, 55, salesman, June 3, Bring’s.
Schaffer, Richard, 64, registrar, June 2, Bring’s.
Thomas, Kieth, 68, transportation broker, May 25, Bring’s.
Watkins, Lowell, 83, chemical engineer, May 30, Bring’s.
Widdows, Robert E., 90, salesman, Feb. 29, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Wilson, Mary, 77, teacher, May 31, Bring’s.
