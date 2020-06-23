Deaths in Southern Arizona
The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Arias Lujan, Bertha, 80, child care provider, June 17, Carrillo’s.

Bailey, Beverley, 72, administrative clerk, June 17, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Bean, Elmare, 70, bookkeeper, June 9, Carrillo’s.

Contreras Cardenas Jr., Robert, 80, truck driver, June 14, Carrillo’s.

De Los Angeles Quintero Diaz, Maria, 55, housekeeper, June 4, Carrillo’s.

Quesada Mercado, Melecio, 86, master sergeant, June 9, Carrillo’s.

Renee Pacheco, Kataleya, infant, June 5, Carrillo’s.

Rosales Rivera, Alicia, 79, laundry attendant, June 8, Carrillo’s.

Rousseau, Kevin, 61, floor covering installer, June 15, Desert Sunset.

Serrano, Eleazar, 78, laborer, June 11, Carrillo’s.

Valenzuela, Ernesto, 61, truck driver, June 9, Carrillo’s.

Zepeda Valdivia, Ismael, 94, teacher, June 5, Carrillo’s.

