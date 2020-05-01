Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Amado Sr., Oscar A., 68, auto mechanic, April 21, Carrillo’s.
Aros, Richard, A., 56, machinist, April 26, Carrillo’s.
Brei, Amy E., 54, defense contractor, April 23, Desert Rose Heather.
Calixtro, Maria, 83, homemaker, April 26, Carrillo’s.
Carrillo, Nellie S., 78, housekeeper, April 26, Carrillo’s.
Carter, Gary W., 62, mechanic, April 25, Desert Rose Heather.
Chalk, Anna M., 74, administration associate, April 23, Carrillo’s.
Kelley, Forrest R.P., 74, electrician, April 25, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Maldonado, Jesus V., 95, aircraft mechanic, April 21, Carrillo’s.
Mendoza, Mary J., 72, administrative assistant, April 25, Desert Rose Heather.
Sherry, Charles E., 78, professor, April 28, Desert Rose Heather.
Soriano, James E., 57, information technology consultant, April 23, Carrillo’s.
Wenrick, Irene E., 77, homemaker, April 24, Carrillo’s.
