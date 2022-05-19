 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths in southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Anzaldua, Rudy, 70, butcher, April 20, East Lawn.

Burns, David, 59, web developer, April 25, East Lawn.

Davis, Lynn Marie, 73, homemaker, May 10, Carrillo’s.

Feder, Michael, 95, wholesale sales, April 27, East Lawn.

Freestone, Charles, 90, journalist, April 22, East Lawn.

Garcia, Frank, 73, cashier, May 9, Carrillo’s.

Gastelum, Frank Smith, 91, telecommunication representative, May 7, Carrillo’s.

Gradillas, Art Adrian “Arturo,” 51, chef, May 6, Carrillo’s.

Hartman, William, 83, professor, April 29, East Lawn.

Hom, Nancy, 78, clerk, May 2, East Lawn.

McMahon, Junis, 89, nurses’ aide, March 30, East Lawn.

Morley, Donald, 80, butcher, May 10, East Lawn.

Nario, Urbano Salvador, 44, May 5, Carrillo’s.

Nordlof, Theresa, 100, homemaker, April 30, East Lawn.

Peralta, Louis E., 71, mechanic, May 9, Carrillo’s.

Ramsey, Willard, 81, accountant, April 26, East Lawn.

Rodriguez, Celia T., 91, homemaker, May 12, Carrillo’s.

Scott, Peter, 56, pet groomer, May 3, East Lawn.

Spargur, Gerald, 73, mechanical designer, April 29, East Lawn.

Thacker, Joseph, 42, sergeant, April 13, East Lawn.

West, Antoinette, 86, homemaker, April 29, East Lawn.

Yanez, Lorenzo, 60, printer, May 6, Carrillo’s.

