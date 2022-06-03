 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths in southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Burge, Delores, 92, homemaker, May 5, East Lawn.

Duarte, Roberto, 50, customer service manager, May 12, East Lawn.

Gonzalez, Etelvina F., 59, homemaker, May 23, Carrillo’s.

Heinemann, Mary, 82, property manager, May 7, East Lawn.

Hillman, Betty, 87, May 18, Sensible Cremation.

Holata, Thomas, 79, journeyman plumber, May 4, East Lawn.

Jewell, Barry, 73, business owner, May 10, East Lawn.

Leon, Maria Laura, 63, dental assistant, May 22, Carrillo’s.

Lopez, Andrea Leigh, 52, homemaker, May 21, Carrillo’s.

Mendivil, Fernando Q., 84, district manager, May 21, Carrillo’s.

People are also reading…

Montano, Jesus Vincent, 91, visual merchandiser, May 21, Carrillo’s.

Murchek, Patrick, 65, manager, April 7, East Lawn.

Neely, William Jr., 92, surveyor, May 14, East Lawn.

Oropeza, Lupita, 79, caregiver, May 10, East Lawn.

Stone, Patricia M., 87, store manager, May 18, East Lawn.

Tanaka, Kimi, 95, homemaker, May 7, East Lawn.

Vasic, Ljubica, 72, housekeeper, Nov. 17, 2021, East Lawn.

Vavich, Marcia, 98, college professor, May 9, East Lawn.

Von Ziemann, Caroline, 77, business owner, May 19, East Lawn.

— Arizona Daily Star

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong-Un sends congratulations to Queen over her 70-year reign

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News