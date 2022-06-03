Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Burge, Delores, 92, homemaker, May 5, East Lawn.
Duarte, Roberto, 50, customer service manager, May 12, East Lawn.
Gonzalez, Etelvina F., 59, homemaker, May 23, Carrillo’s.
Heinemann, Mary, 82, property manager, May 7, East Lawn.
Hillman, Betty, 87, May 18, Sensible Cremation.
Holata, Thomas, 79, journeyman plumber, May 4, East Lawn.
Jewell, Barry, 73, business owner, May 10, East Lawn.
Leon, Maria Laura, 63, dental assistant, May 22, Carrillo’s.
Lopez, Andrea Leigh, 52, homemaker, May 21, Carrillo’s.
Mendivil, Fernando Q., 84, district manager, May 21, Carrillo’s.
People are also reading…
Montano, Jesus Vincent, 91, visual merchandiser, May 21, Carrillo’s.
Murchek, Patrick, 65, manager, April 7, East Lawn.
Neely, William Jr., 92, surveyor, May 14, East Lawn.
Oropeza, Lupita, 79, caregiver, May 10, East Lawn.
Stone, Patricia M., 87, store manager, May 18, East Lawn.
Tanaka, Kimi, 95, homemaker, May 7, East Lawn.
Vasic, Ljubica, 72, housekeeper, Nov. 17, 2021, East Lawn.
Vavich, Marcia, 98, college professor, May 9, East Lawn.
Von Ziemann, Caroline, 77, business owner, May 19, East Lawn.
— Arizona Daily Star