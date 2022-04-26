 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths in southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Acosta, Bria Rose, infant, Apr. 13, Carrillo’s.

Botello, Maria Figueroa, 67, cook, Apr. 18, Carrillo’s.

Cañez, Maria Teresa, 90, homemaker, Apr. 16, Carrillo’s.

Carley, Norma F., 70, computer analyst, Apr. 8, Carrillo’s.

Collelmo, Bertha M., 73, of Sahuarita, AZ, baker, Mar. 27, Evergreen.

Durazo, Robert L., 91, retail sales manager, Mar. 29, Evergreen.

Groce, Jerry, 60, residential/commercial painter, Apr. 13, East Lawn.

Jacob, Georgia, 91, beverage manager, Apr. 7, East Lawn.

McCullough, Natalie F., 80, assembly line worker, Apr. 7, Evergreen.

People are also reading…

Padilla, James, 51, mechanic, Apr. 21, East Lawn.

Porfirio Jr., Albert A., 91, sign writer, Mar. 16, East Lawn.

Servin Enriquez, Teresa, 84, homemaker, Apr. 2, Evergreen.

Singer, Daniel A., 80, real estate developer, Mar. 23, Evergreen.

Taiz, Georgianna Selin, 94, business owner, Apr. 11, Sensible Cremation.

Underwood, Patricia, 94, physician, Apr. 5, Evergreen.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jeff Bezos suggests China could have 'leverage' over Musk's Twitter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News