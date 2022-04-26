Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Acosta, Bria Rose, infant, Apr. 13, Carrillo’s.
Botello, Maria Figueroa, 67, cook, Apr. 18, Carrillo’s.
Cañez, Maria Teresa, 90, homemaker, Apr. 16, Carrillo’s.
Carley, Norma F., 70, computer analyst, Apr. 8, Carrillo’s.
Collelmo, Bertha M., 73, of Sahuarita, AZ, baker, Mar. 27, Evergreen.
Durazo, Robert L., 91, retail sales manager, Mar. 29, Evergreen.
Groce, Jerry, 60, residential/commercial painter, Apr. 13, East Lawn.
Jacob, Georgia, 91, beverage manager, Apr. 7, East Lawn.
McCullough, Natalie F., 80, assembly line worker, Apr. 7, Evergreen.
Padilla, James, 51, mechanic, Apr. 21, East Lawn.
Porfirio Jr., Albert A., 91, sign writer, Mar. 16, East Lawn.
Servin Enriquez, Teresa, 84, homemaker, Apr. 2, Evergreen.
Singer, Daniel A., 80, real estate developer, Mar. 23, Evergreen.
Taiz, Georgianna Selin, 94, business owner, Apr. 11, Sensible Cremation.
Underwood, Patricia, 94, physician, Apr. 5, Evergreen.