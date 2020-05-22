Deaths in Southern Arizona
The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Anderson, Albert H.,78, mechanic, May 10, Adair Dodge.

Booth, Ruth E., 78, school bus driver, May 19, Desert Rose Heather.

Diaz, Gloria A., 85, housekeeper, May 15, Adair Dodge.

Fields, Wilma J., 93, nurse, May 7, Adair Dodge.

Frank, Allen, 64, utility employee, Sacaton, May 13, Adair Dodge.

Gintz, Stephan L., 65, detective, May 13, Adair Dodge.

Herrera, Sandra K., 74, manager, May 2, Adair Dodge.

Jacob, John E., 96, business owner, May 12, Adair Dodge.

Knecht Jr., Herbert O., 92, engineer, May 19, Desert Rose Heather.

Othon, Jesus C., 89, labor, May 1, Adiar Dodge.

Scott, John B., 75, courier, May 3, Adiar Dodge.

Viles, Addie M., 76, funeral arranger, May 9, Adair Dodge.

