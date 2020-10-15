 Skip to main content
Deaths in Southern Arizona
The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Abbott, Mary E., 89, cleaning company business owner, Oct. 11, Desert Rose Heather.

Avila, Miguel S., 76, aerospace mechanic, Oct. 3, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

De La Garza, Anthony, 44, Sept. 28, Hudgels Swan.

Dodemont, Emily, 80, school food service, Sept. 29, Hudgels Swan.

Hill, Sheila, 85, real estate broker, Oct. 10, Hudgels Swan.

Ireland, Ashley N., 36, retail sales, Oct. 8, Hudgels Swan.

Mageras, Nancy J., 74, financial advisor, Oct. 3, Hudgels Swan.

Murphy, Paul E., 39, mine truck driver, Oct. 11, Hudgels Swan.

Offret, Dan M., 73, education administrator, Oct. 10, Desert Rose Heather.

O’Rourke, Terrence S., 60, aerospace assembler, Sept. 30, Hudgels Swan.

Ribeiro, Jorge N., 89, Air Force, Oct. 2, Hudgels Swan.

Richards, Luke M., 24, student, Sept. 29, Hudgels Swan.

Swanson, Mark J., 53, caregiver, Sept. 25, Hudgels Swan.

Tran, Duc, 65, entrepreneur, Sept. 27, Hudgels Swan.

Valdez, Nellie, 74, homemaker, Oct. 6, Hudgels Swan.

Yoshinaga, Herbert T., 83, Air Force, Oct. 6, Hudgels Swan.

