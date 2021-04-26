Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Bram, Sonia, 101, real estate manager, April 7, East Lawn Palms.
Braun-Wydra, Bonnie, 78, medical assistant, April 14, Bring’s.
Brown, Linda, 72, teacher, April 19, Bring’s.
Cocca, Susie, 82, homemaker, April 19, Bring’s.
Downing, Hildegard, 93, homemaker, April 15, Bring’s.
Eikenberry, John, 95, school administrator, April 12, East Lawn Palms.
Escobar, Camillo, 52, construction worker, April 16, Bring’s.
Gomez Velasco, Frank, 27, courier driver, April 14, Carrillo’s.
Gunn, Keith, 56, basketball coach, April 8, East Lawn Palms.
Hoehne, Julian, 91, technical, April 18, Bring’s.
Jackson, Raymond, 78, department of streets, April 10, East lawn Palms.
Juneau, Blaise L., 68, bartender, April 22, Adair Dodge.
Levario, Antonio G., 68, real estate broker, April 15, Carrillo’s.
Lundin, Olivia, 71, senior project manager, April 19, Carrillo’s.
Miller, Della L., 90, homemaker, April 21, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Ochoa Sotomayor, Frances, 89, security, April 16, Carrillo’s.
Oliver, Elsie V., 91, produce packer, April 16, Evergreen.
Peterson, Thomas A., 75, production warehouse executive, April 18, Evergreen.
Sandoval, Manuel, 84, tree trimmer, April 18, Angel Valley.
Tellez, Socorro A., 93, homemaker, April 22, Carrillo’s.
Yslas, Consuelo A., 93, teachers aid, April 18, Carrillo’s.
