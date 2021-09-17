 Skip to main content
Deaths in southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Boykin, Irene, 61, housekeeping, Sept. 4, Hudgel’s Swan.

Craven, John W., 85, contractor, Aug. 30, Hudgel’s Swan.

Eichorn, George, 63, truck driver, Aug. 29, Hudgel’s Swan.

Godsey, Paul Edward, 75, chef, Sept. 7, Sensible Cremation.

Hasley, Noah A., 25, window installer, Sept. 11, Hudgel’s Swan.

Holley, Epifania, 64, caregiver, Sept. 3, Hudgel’s Swan.

Hopkins, Russanna R., 58, nurses’ aide, Sept. 2, Hudgel’s Swan.

Jacobs, Alexander Ian, 31, phone salesman, Sept. 4, Sensible Cremation.

Jakimowich, Edward, 70, electronics technician, Sept. 5, Hudgel’s Swan.

Koblinsky, Robert M., 79, Air Force master sergeant, Sept. 12, Hudgel’s Swan.

Lipkin, Eugene J., 74, coin-op owner, Sept. 5, Hudgel’s Swan.

Martinez, Raymond F., 83, college professor, Sept. 9, Hudgel’s Swan.

Serverian, Aram D., 37, cook, Aug. 28, Hudgel’s Swan.

Smith, Estella, 89, retail store receiving, Sept. 4, Hudgel’s Swan.

Towell, Stacie R., 83, homemaker, Sept. 1, Hudgel’s Swan.

Whalen, Robert J., 88, tobacco sales, Sept. 7, Hudgel’s Swan.

Yates, John C., 56, Sept. 12, Hudgel’s Swan.

Arizona Daily Star

