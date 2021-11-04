Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Alvarez, Joaquin A., 76, custodian, Oct. 24, Carrillo’s.
Buckley, Cornelius Dennis, 60, food service manager, Oct. 18, Sensible Cremation.
De la Trinidad, Rosario, 83, teacher, Oct. 27, Carrillo’s.
Figueroa-Alicea, Lynda, 57, veteran, Oct. 13, Sensible Cremation.
Marquez, Eva, 85, homemaker, Aug. 9, Angel Valley.
Mendibles, Linda, 70, homemaker, Oct. 20, Carrillo’s.
Mendoza, Victoria O. “Vicky,” 78, preschool teacher, Oct. 26, Carrillo’s.
Opry, Ron Buchannan, 84, insurance agent, Oct. 16, Sensible Cremation.
Quiroz, Erma Soto, 102, homemaker, Oct. 23, Carrillo’s.
Rodriguez, Maria Jesus, 79, homemaker, Oct. 23, Carrillo’s.
Sotelo, Aracely, 41, glass technician, Oct. 24, Carrillo’s.
Vega, Guadalupe, 67, clerk, Oct. 24, Carrillo’s.
Wright, Paul Bivin, 71, mechanic, Oct. 25, Tucson Cremation Service.