Araiza, Eddie O., 87, frame technician, May 21, Carrillo’s.
Condiles, Peter, 90, business owner, May 6, Hudgel’s.
Cruz, Joseph, 63, painter, May 12, Carrillo’s.
Ellis, Barbara A., 88, accountant, May 8, Hudgel’s.
Elmi, Phyllis M., 85, secretary, May 11, Hudgel’s.
Gaetano, Margaret, 82, nurses' aide, May 7, Hudgel’s.
Garris, Albert R., 55, police officer, May 14, Hudgel’s.
Gatts, William H., 90, auto sales, May 11, Hudgel’s.
Gephart, Grant N., 35, online reseller, May 8, Hudgel’s.
Gonzalez, Norma Irene, 81, housekeeper, May 13, Carrillo’s.
Gustafson, Miriam H., 75, English professor, May 2, Hudgel’s.
Hardy, Timothy B., 80, supervisor, May 7, Hudgel’s.
Haskins, Richard Henry, 91, tire salesman, May 16, Carrillo’s.
Lewis, Andree M., 89, homemaker, April 26, Hudgel’s.
Long, Dillon A., 22, motor-parts technician, May 11, Hudgel’s.
Mayer, Joyce E., 69, caregiver, May 9, Hudgel’s.
Owens, Richard R., 88, hospital administrator, May 13, Hudgel’s.
Perry, Terry Lee, 75, project engineer, May 21, Carrillo’s.
Petroshus, Cheryl Rene, 76, human resources agent, May 30, Carrillo’s.
Pierson, Randall Lynn, 64, electronic technician, Adair Funeral.
Preston, Joan H., 91, automotive office manager, May 1, Hudgel’s.
Rincon, Eddie, 91, restaurant owner, May 16, Hudgel’s.
Rodriguez, Rosario Rojas, 68, homemaker, May 14, Carrillo’s.
Rosas, Josie C., 86, housekeeper, May 13, Carrillo’s.
Sadler, Gail C., 66, school bus driver, May 10, Hudgel’s.
Salazar, Samuel Orozco, 90, medical records filer, May 18, Carrillo’s.
Sanchez-Parga, Dora Alma, 67, court clerk, May 28, Carrillo’s.
Schibley, Jon, 81, designer, May 14, Hudgel’s.
Stewart, Jakob Dylan, 24, stock manager, May 13, Carrillo’s.
Taylor, Heidi H., 77, real estate agent, April 27, Hudgel’s.