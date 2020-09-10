Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Arvizu, Jose “Tony,” 47, auto glass technician, Aug. 30, Carrillo’s.
Campas, Ernesto B., 76, truck driver, Aug. 29, Carrillo’s.
Carrillo, Diane M., 79, principal, Aug. 29, Carrillo’s.
Chaloux, Nancy, 75, registered nurse, Aug. 31, Bring’s.
Edwards Jr., Jacob B., business owner, Sept. 2, Carrillo’s.
Edwards, Philip, 78, U.S. Air Force, Aug. 22, Bring’s.
Eichelberger, Evelyn, 92, caregiver, Aug. 30, Bring’s.
Esquer, Celia, 81, homemaker, Sept. 1, Carrillo’s.
Esquer Ocita, Juan M., 75, miner, Aug. 25, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Flenner, Kenneth, 79, butcher, Aug. 30, Bring’s.
Ginsbach, Darleen, 84, mortgage loan processor, Aug. 28, Bring’s.
Hailey, Leroy, 65, minister, Aug. 29, Bring’s.
Jacobs Jr., Edward B., 86, business owner, Sept. 2, Carrillo’s.
Leavitt, Dorothy, 92, bookkeeper, Aug. 30, Bring’s.
Loreto Sr., Jose, 62, handyman, Aug. 28, Bring’s.
Loyd, Jeanne, 93, paralegal, Sept. 4, Bring’s.
Lucero-Vazquez, Maria, 48, customer service representative, Aug. 31, Carrillo’s.
Nelson, Heidi, 66, homemaker, Aug. 30, Bring’s.
Owen, Gladys, 82, county government employee, Aug. 21, Bring’s.
Pitts, Carl, 88, engineer, Aug. 29, Bring’s.
Richardson, Sadie, 75, bank teller, Aug. 30, Bring’s.
Riddle, Myrtle, 81, homemaker, Sept. 1, Bring’s.
Rubio, Isidro, 77, information technology manager, Aug. 25, Bring’s.
Schierenberg, Gerald, 69, railroad conductor, Aug. 31, Bring’s.
Schon, Zachary, 39, attorney, Aug. 30, Bring’s.
Sossong Jr., Arthur, 92, banker, Aug. 30, Bring’s.
Space, Rashawn, 23, product packager, Aug. 31, Bring’s.
Tafolla, Olga, 97, teacher, Sept. 4, Bring’s.
Valant, Kathleen, 81, salesperson, Aug. 25, Bring’s.
Valencia, Joseph R., 37, supervisor, Aug. 31, Carrillo’s.
Valenzuela, Francisco M., 92, bus driver, Aug. 31, Carrillo’s.
Van Brocklyn, Patricia, 85, homemaker, Aug. 30, Bring’s.
Wiebe, Walter, 94, groundskeeper, Aug. 28, Bring’s.
Yepiz, Josefina G., 87, homemaker, Sept. 2, Carrillo’s.
