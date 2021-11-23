Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Alvarez, Concha P., 98, homemaker, Nov. 2, Evergreen.
Baum, David L., 80, self-employed-retail, Oct. 23, Evergreen.
Clark, Linda Y., 82, clinical therapist, Nov. 12, Evergreen.
Contreras, Jose R. “Joe” 83, butcher, Nov. 16, Carrillo’s.
Davis, James Walter, 65, commercial painter, Nov. 2, Oasis Cremation.
Fowler, Lisa, 58, pharmacy technician, Nov. 7, Sensible Cremation.
Gamez, Jose L. Jr., 44, plumber, Nov. 18, Carrillo’s.
Lam, Hoa Ngan, 91, homemaker, Nov. 2, Evergreen.
Leyva, Maria Alvarado, 92, packer, Nov. 19, Carrillo’s.
Navarro, Andrew, 70, civil engineer-USAF, Nov. 1, Evergreen.
Plum, Kaoru N., 87, snack bar attendant-Flowing Wells Junior High, Nov. 6, Evergreen.
Rodriguez-Peppard, Teresa Maria, 93, homemaker, May 7, 2020, Carrillo’s.
Ruelas, David Anthony, 37, service manager, Nov. 17, Carrillo’s.
Ruiz, Felicitas, 94, homemaker, Nov. 20, Carrillo’s.
Vega, Irma V., 80, bilingual teacher’s aide, Oct. 30, Evergreen.
Watson, Breanna Danielle, 39, customer service rep., Nov. 15, Carrillo’s.
Weigel, Robert C., 86, engineer-DuPont, Oct. 31, Evergreen.