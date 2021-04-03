 Skip to main content
Deaths in Southern Arizona
Deaths

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Alvarez, Mary Ellen H., 91, homemaker, March 23, Carrillo’s.

Calderon Rosas, Rosemary, 47, educator, March 29, Carrillo’s.

Cockrum, Linda A., 72, customer service manager, March 28, Carrillo’s.

Studdard, Harold, 69, house painter, March 26, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

