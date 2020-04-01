Deaths in Southern Arizona
The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Almada, Lydia, 83, homemaker, March 21, East Lawn Palms.

Duffy, Sarah J., 32, clerk, March 23, Adair Dodge.

Garcia, Anthony B., 44, laborer, March 26, Adair Dodge.

Geronov, Ilia, 44, financial adviser, March 15, East Lawn Palms.

Kline, Patricia, 76, homemaker, March 18, East Lawn Palms.

Kumar, Arun, 70, sales professional, March 14, East Lawn Palms.

McKenna, Jeanne, 80, piano instructor, March 21, East Lawn Palms.

Meeker, Milton S., 86, business executive, March 27, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Pablo, Ronald L., 37, general laborer, Sells, Ariz., March 22, Adair Dodge.

Redhorn, Corinne M., 76, supervisor, March 26, Adair Dodge.

Ross, Doris G., 92, teacher, March 27, Desert Rose Heather.

Secord, Marilyn J., 86, sales representative, March 25, Adair Dodge.

Siquieros II, Michael J., 35, landscaper, March 23, Adair Dodge.

Warner, Mitchell, 21, student, March 17, East Lawn Palms.

