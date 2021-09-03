 Skip to main content
Deaths in Southern Arizona
Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Acosta, Emma Socorro, 86, homemaker, Aug. 31, Carrillo’s

Aguiar, Desiree Nicole, 31, fashion designer, Aug. 29, Carrillo’s

Benson, Robert Aiden, 81, business owner, Aug. 24, Sensible Cremation.

Castaneda, Joe Jesse, 71, miner, Aug. 27, Sensible Cremation.

Cruz, Amelia H., 72, caretaker, Aug. 29, Carrillo’s

Daniels, James H., 68, instructor, Aug. 21, Evergreen.

Figueroa, Edilia C., 93, homemaker, Aug. 27, Carrillo’s

Hammond, Constance R., 74, teacher, Aug. 23, Evergreen.

Kinney, Wesley Alan, 71, Aug. 29, Angel Valley.

Lara, Mireya Arely, 15, student, Aug. 28, Carrillo’s.

Quezada, Angela Quijada, 91, nursing assistant, Aug. 28, Carrillo’s.

Welsh, William John, 67, electrician, Aug. 27, Sensible Cremation.

