Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Arroyave, Herman D., 52, store clerk, July 18, Desert Rose Heather.
Barrio Jr., Arturo F., 42, sales, July 21, Carrillo’s.
Comer, Mary, 91, music teacher, July 15, Bring’s.
Corcoran, William, 98, engineer, July 20, Bring’s.
Dowell, John, 93, accountant, July 16, Bring’s.
Felix, Ruben, 51, tape manager, July 19, Bring’s.
Freeman, Michael, 62, contract production, July 17, Bring’s.
Hodgeson, Janet, 84, homemaker, July 19, Bring’s.
Hutton, Walter, 83, high school educator, July 19, Bring’s.
Miller, Michael R., 44, manager, Marana, July 20, Marana Mortuary.
Morales, Francisco Z., 93, union representative, July 20, Carrillo’s.
Musgrave, Sara, 94, registered nurse, July 22, Bring’s.
Quilliam, Colby, 85, chartered accountant, July 15, Bring’s.
Stack, Lillian, 22, student, July 12, Bring’s.
Stephenson, Beth, 76, administrative officer, July 17, Bring’s.
Tallez, Mary C., 89, sales clerk, July 19, Carrillo’s.
Teufel, June B., 97, bank finance officer, July 21, Desert Rose Heather.
Vega, Mary E., 65, homemaker, Marana, July 23, Marana Mortuary.
Wallace, John, 56, weed control technician, July 20, Bring’s.
Valencia, Frances R., 91, supervisor, July 22, Carrillo’s.
