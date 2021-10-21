 Skip to main content
Deaths in Southern Arizona
The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Diaz, Alfredo F., 86, mechanic, Oct. 14, Carrillo’s.

Diestler, Kira Justine, 38, craftsman, Oct. 10, Sensible Cremation.

Escalante, Socorro F., 87, homemaker, Oct. 9, Carrillo’s.

Gamez, Alicia V., 80, homemaker, Oct. 9, Carrillo’s.

Harter, Charles Patrick, 62, painter, Oct. 11, Sensible Cremation.

Lovio, Carlos Jaziel Gastelum, 27, warehouse technician, Oct. 7, Carrillo’s.

Madrid, Rose L., 85, case manager, Oct. 10, Carrillo’s.

Martinez, Jesus Romo, 93, electronics engineer manager, Oct. 8, Carrillo’s.

Mendez, Amelia O., 102, homemaker, Oct. 10, Carrillo’s.

Reithmayer, Paul Raymond Jr., 71, Harley mechanic, Oct. 16, Oasis Cremation.

