Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Boerner, Gerhard, 82, engineer, June 14, Sensible Cremation.
Carrasco, Carmen O., 69, religious education, June 12, Carrillo’s.
Dorsey, Tony L., 76, logistics management, June 13, Sensible Cremation.
Duffy, Barbara J., 85, property manager, June 10, Sensible Cremation.
Leadlove, James, 75, grounds maintenance, June 8, Sensible Cremation.
Matheny, Victoria, 48, human resources, June 3, Sensible Cremation.
Merriman, Philip J., 53, bulk driver, June 13, Carrillo’s.
Miranda, Marco A., 72, maintenance technician, June 13, Carrillo’s.
Pena, Alexsandra T., 63, manager, June 14, Carrillo’s.
Perez, Rafael B., 70, irrigation technician, June 12, Carrillo’s.
Prelgovisk, Aurora M., 78, homemaker, June 7, Sensible Cremation.
Samaniego, Emma B., 97, homemaker, June 18, Carrillo’s.
Sarna, Richard P., 69, groundskeeper, June 16, Sensible Cremation.
Snyder, Howard P., 73, engineering consultant, June 18, Carrillo’s.
Torres, Evelyn A., 69, caregiver, June 9, Sensible Cremation.
Yubeta, Reyes S., 93, electrician, June 13, Carrillo’s.