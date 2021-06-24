 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths in southern Arizona

Deaths in southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Boerner, Gerhard, 82, engineer, June 14, Sensible Cremation.

Carrasco, Carmen O., 69, religious education, June 12, Carrillo’s.

Dorsey, Tony L., 76, logistics management, June 13, Sensible Cremation.

Duffy, Barbara J., 85, property manager, June 10, Sensible Cremation.

Leadlove, James, 75, grounds maintenance, June 8, Sensible Cremation.

Matheny, Victoria, 48, human resources, June 3, Sensible Cremation.

Merriman, Philip J., 53, bulk driver, June 13, Carrillo’s.

Miranda, Marco A., 72, maintenance technician, June 13, Carrillo’s.

Pena, Alexsandra T., 63, manager, June 14, Carrillo’s.

Perez, Rafael B., 70, irrigation technician, June 12, Carrillo’s.

Prelgovisk, Aurora M., 78, homemaker, June 7, Sensible Cremation.

Samaniego, Emma B., 97, homemaker, June 18, Carrillo’s.

Sarna, Richard P., 69, groundskeeper, June 16, Sensible Cremation.

Snyder, Howard P., 73, engineering consultant, June 18, Carrillo’s.

Torres, Evelyn A., 69, caregiver, June 9, Sensible Cremation.

Yubeta, Reyes S., 93, electrician, June 13, Carrillo’s.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 24

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News