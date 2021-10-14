Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Bartel, Gordon B. Jr., 44, artist, Oct. 6, Carrillo’s.
Bolger, Jennifer Ellen, 40, insurance specialist, Oct. 4, Tucson Cremation Service.
Cable, Janal Lelanne, 37, coach/trainer, Oct. 2, Sensible Cremation.
Carbajal, Alice, 83, contract supervisor, Sept. 21, Evergreen.
Chabolla, Rodolfo, 86, sales manager, Oct. 8, Carrillo’s.
Garcia, Rudolph Anthony Jr., 36, self-employed, Sept. 30, Sensible Cremation.
Garza, Josiah Rudolph, 26, Sept. 28, Sensible Cremation.
Judson, Sandra, 71, nurse, Oct. 9, Marana Mortuary.
Moraga-Cautivo, Deliria Del Carmen, 76, professor, Oct. 7, Carrillo’s.
Stansbery, Howard A., 72, technical sergeant, Oct. 7, Carrillo’s.
Stansbery, Lucia E. “Lucy” 73, homemaker, Oct. 5, Carrillo’s.
Trejo, Teresa P., 88, homemaker, Oct. 4, Carrillo’s.
Ulibarri, Isabel Islas, 96, homemaker, Oct. 5, Carrillo’s.
Villegas, Sylvia Helen, 71, licensed practical nurse, Oct. 6, Carrillo’s.
Wiemken, Karl John, 74, carpenter, Oct. 2, Oasis Cremation.