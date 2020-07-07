Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Beretta, Jane, 90, homemaker, Oracle, June 24, Vistoso.
Bode, Theresa, 93, teller, June 11, East Lawn Palms.
Catalan, Stefan F., 51, landscaper, June 23, Carrillo’s.
Crawford, Kelly, 56, bank executive, June 23, East Lawn Palms.
Delgadillo, Bacilisa I., 80, cook, June 25, Carrillo’s.
Dottle, Jacob, 29, customer service, June 23, East Lawn Palms.
Eade, Theodore, 63, customer service security, June 19, East Lawn Palms.
Garcia, Maria N., 86, caretaker, June 28, Carrillo’s.
Gardoni, Irene, 90, clerk, June 24, Carrillo’s.
Gerald, Roger, 73, missionary pastor, June 12, East Lawn Palms.
Gibson, Holly, 57, human resources, June 14, East Lawn Palms.
Gillman, Charles, 93, business owner, June 13, East Lawn Palms.
Gillman, Harriet, 93, homemaker, June 23, East Lawn Palms.
Goss, Kathryn, 92, homemaker, June 24, East Lawn Palms.
Knipe, Timothy, 36, June 20, East Lawn Palms.
Lozano, Sonia L., 47, clerk, June 27, Carrillo’s.
Maldonado, Juan G., 68, truck driver, June 25, Carrillo’s.
McCallister, Jeffrey, 62, mechanical engineer, June 2, East Lawn Palms.
Mejia, Norma A., 78, teachers’ aide, June 28, Carrillo’s.
Mendoza, Arthur R., 90, facility maintenance, June 27, Carrillo’s.
Moreno, Francisca, 86, housewife, June 17, East Lawn Palms.
Peiker, Richard, 87, electrician, June 17, East Lawn Palms.
Rasmussen Jr., Nels, 86, dentist, June 20, East Lawn Palms.
Romero, Steve, 57, welder, June 26, Carrillo’s.
Romo, Thomas M., 63, custodian, June 29, Sensible Cremation.
Rost, Julian D., 9, student, June 26, Carrillo’s.
Simpson, Irene, 98, bookkeeper, June 20, East Lawn Palms.
