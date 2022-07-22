Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Ayala, George, 45, salesman, June 29, East Lawn.
Dickinson, Leslie, 73, nurse, July 7, East Lawn.
Gruzalski, James, 84, sculptor, July 3, East Lawn.
Haywood, Vernon Jr., 72, engineer, July 7, East Lawn.
Heaven, Rashan Dwaye, 30, phlebotomist, June 30, Oasis Cremation.
Lapin, Philip, 94, taxation director, June 30, East Lawn.
Malazian, Stanley, 80, jeweler, July 2, East Lawn.
Mason, Cheryl, 76, cosmetologist, June 30, East Lawn.
Mathews, Rose, 95, dental assistant, June 29, East Lawn.
McDowell, James Robert, 85, retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, June 15, Sensible Cremation.
Meyer, Richard, 75, quality control engineer, July 6, East Lawn.
Rowley, Jean, 94, dental technician, July 10, East Lawn.
Sarno, Gerard III, HVAC technician, July 12, Oasis Cremation.
Schroeder, Jeffrey, 63, gas station manager, July 2, East Lawn.
Thomas, Keith, 66, salesman, June 29, East Lawn.
Valverde, Maclovia, 89, homemaker, June 30, East Lawn.
Victorio, Richardo, 63, foreman, June 26, East Lawn.
Williams, Gladys, 89, homemaker, June 30, East Lawn.