Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Anzaldua, Susan C., 87, childcare provider, Dec. 1, Carrillo’s.
Carranza, Robert Campas, 64, program manager, Nov. 26, Carrillo’s.
Garcia, Yolanda V., 88, daycare provider, Dec. 7, Carrillo’s.
McClelland, Dalton Finley Jr., 91, medical doctor, Dec. 3, Carrillo’s.
Melendrez, Benjamin Amavizca, 65, butcher, Nov. 30, Carrillo’s.
Miranda, Cynthia L., 37, homemaker, Dec. 5, Carrillo’s.
Rivero, Aida L., 91, homemaker, Dec. 5, Carrillo’s.
Romero, Lupita, 96, homemaker, Dec. 2, Carrillo’s.
Singleton, James R., 90, USAF major, Nov. 27, Neptune Society.
Strong, Margaret Fay, 81, piano teacher, Nov. 30, Carrillo’s.
Travaglin, Amy Sue, 64, phlebotomist, Dec. 2, Carrillo’s.
Wille, Robert Paul, 79, orchardist, Nov. 5, The Southwest Institute for Bio-advancement.