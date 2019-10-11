Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Brady, Marion R., 85, heating/air conditioning technician, Oct. 6, Adair Dodge.

Chaffee, David L., 73, letter carrier, Oct. 7, Desert Rose Heather.

Cortez-Cebrero, Luis A., 29, laborer, Mexico, Sept. 7, Adair Dodge.

Goforth, Gary, 68, truck driver, Newton, Iowa, Oct. 7, Wallace Family Funeral Home.

Hoxie, Gregory, 63, owner, Sept. 14, Angel Valley.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Morris, Joseph, 98, Air Force, Oct. 8, Desert Sunset.

Rusk, Jim J., 85, researcher, Oct. 7, Adair Dodge.

Santana, Victor L., 44, Aug. 11, Adair Dodge.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles