Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Antone, Gary R., 57, caregiver, Feb. 21, Adair Dodge.
Bowers, Ina L., 96, Lemon Grove, California, Feb. 24, Conrad Lemon Grove Mortuary.
DePauw, Deborah L., 67, artist, Oro Valley, Feb. 26, Adair-Avalon.
Dunn, Diana, 62, graphic artist, Feb. 24, Bring’s.
Evans, Robert, 71, salesman, Feb. 24, Bring’s.
Fee, Barbara J., 87, caregiver, Feb. 23, Adair Dodge.
Gall, Eric, 79, physician, Feb. 26, Bring’s.
Lipari, Nicholas, 29, patient care technician, Feb. 24, Bring’s.
Medina, Josephina, 84, homemaker, Feb. 27, Bring’s.
Molina, Lumina C., 90, homemaker, Feb. 24, Desert Sunset.
Pace, Eunice M., 82, dental hygienist, Feb. 25, Adair Dodge.
Samuelson, Maurice L., 53, network engineer, Jan. 30, Adair Dodge.
Smith, Tuzuko, 91, homemaker, Feb. 28, Bring’s.
Strugalla, Louis, 77, law enforcement officer, Feb. 23, Bring’s.
Trujillo, Ernest, 78, retired corrections officer, Feb. 21, Bring’s.