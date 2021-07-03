Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Arcoverede, Jose L., 65, truck driver, June 12, Evergreen.
Boss, Gwendolyn, 91, homemaker, June 6, Bring’s.
Burton-Johnson, Carolyn E., 74, assembly worker, June 10, Evergreen.
Carder, Bryce, 87, military, June 7, Bring’s.
Carr, Robert, 94, military, June 4, Bring’s.
Cooper, Catherine, 80, respiratory therapist, June 2, Bring’s.
Creighton, John, 87, operator, June 13, Bring’s.
De Vos, Josephine, 99, homemaker, June 7, Bring’s.
Gelder, Wilbert V., 92, farmer, June 7, Bring’s.
Hackett, Lilly, 92, bookkeeper, June 21, Bring’s.
Hassebroek, Larry, 89, mechanic, May 24, Bring’s.
Jefferson, John, 69, surveyor, June 20, Bring’s.
Johnsen, Martha, 86, homemaker, June 10, Bring’s.
Kubiak, Shirley, 85, library assistant, June 9, Bring’s.
Lain, Larry, 78, screenwriter, June 16, Bring’s.
Lazarus, John, 68, attorney, May 24, Bring’s.
Lien, Joan, 90, teacher, June 8, Bring’s.
Mackay, Mary, 68, license practical nurse, June 9, Bring’s.
Mahn, Barbara, 94, receptionist, June 8, Bring’s.
Maupin, Alameda E., 84, homemaker, June 16, Evergreen.
Murtaugh, Julie, 86, homemaker, June 9, Bring’s.
Norman, Timothy V., 70, aircraft inspector, June 20, Bring’s.
Padilla, Francisco M., 31, security, Evergreen.
Page, Joy C., 81, school teacher, June 23, Evergreen.
Salazar, Marilyn, 71, caregiver, June 16, Bring’s.
Shepard, Charles, 93, service mechanic, June 13, Bring’s.
Smith, Linda, 74, school teacher, June 9, Bring’s.
Spendiarian, Kyle, 18, student, June 31, Bring’s.
Thayer, Gerald, 87, architect, June 21, Bring’s.
Tisdale, Terrence, 74, police officer, June 23, Bring’s.
Vaughan, Diana, 78, supervisor, June 3, Bring’s.
West, William, Jr., 62, produce worker, June 23, Bring’s.
Wood, William, 61, site supervisor, June 18, Bring’s.
Woody, Flint D., 61, June 7, Evergreen.
Yapel, Gwenn, 78, administrator, May 31, Bring’s.