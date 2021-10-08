 Skip to main content
Deaths in Southern Arizona

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Aguilar, Raymond Lopez, 51, manager, Oct. 1, Carrillo’s.

Bowler, Mickey Rand, 73, artist, Oct. 4, Carrillo’s.

Cordell, Lindrith, 86, geophysicist, Oct. 3, Sensible Cremation.

Diamantoulis, Maria E., 62, fiber optics splicer, Oct. 1, Carrillo’s.

Figueroa, Juanita B., 85, homemaker, Sept. 28, Carrillo’s.

Holtcamp, Richard Leeroy, 79, mechanic, Oct. 3, Sensible Cremation.

Munoz, Francisco, 67, heavy equipment driver, Oct. 2, Carrillo’s.

Murguia, Samuel ‘Mike” M., 63, auto mechanic, Sept. 30, Sensible Cremation.

Ram, Darryl, 68, artist, Sept. 20, Sensible Cremation.

Roth, Jessica Marie, 30, Sept. 29, Sensible Cremation.

Santa Cruz, Rodolfo M., 78, eligibility specialist, Sept. 29, Carrillo’s.

Smith, Rosalie R., 97, homemaker, Oct. 3, University of Arizona Willed Body Program.

Velasco, Benjamina A., 69, waitress, Sept. 29, Sensible Cremation.

Yeazel, Donald R., 84, general manager/owner, Sept. 30, Carrillo’s.

