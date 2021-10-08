Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Aguilar, Raymond Lopez, 51, manager, Oct. 1, Carrillo’s.
Bowler, Mickey Rand, 73, artist, Oct. 4, Carrillo’s.
Cordell, Lindrith, 86, geophysicist, Oct. 3, Sensible Cremation.
Diamantoulis, Maria E., 62, fiber optics splicer, Oct. 1, Carrillo’s.
Figueroa, Juanita B., 85, homemaker, Sept. 28, Carrillo’s.
Holtcamp, Richard Leeroy, 79, mechanic, Oct. 3, Sensible Cremation.
Munoz, Francisco, 67, heavy equipment driver, Oct. 2, Carrillo’s.
Murguia, Samuel ‘Mike” M., 63, auto mechanic, Sept. 30, Sensible Cremation.
Ram, Darryl, 68, artist, Sept. 20, Sensible Cremation.
Roth, Jessica Marie, 30, Sept. 29, Sensible Cremation.
Santa Cruz, Rodolfo M., 78, eligibility specialist, Sept. 29, Carrillo’s.
Smith, Rosalie R., 97, homemaker, Oct. 3, University of Arizona Willed Body Program.
Velasco, Benjamina A., 69, waitress, Sept. 29, Sensible Cremation.
Yeazel, Donald R., 84, general manager/owner, Sept. 30, Carrillo’s.