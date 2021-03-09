Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Budassi, Carl, 94, aircraft mechanic, Jan. 27, Bring’s.
Campas, Antonia F., 66, homemaker, March 4, Carrillo’s.
Claeys, Avis, 96, office manager, Feb. 28, Bring’s.
Coyle, Charlotte, 91, homemaker, Feb. 22, Bring’s.
Delacruz, Sandra, 60, chef, Feb. 24, Bring’s.
De La Trinidad, Carlos, 86, tax auditor, Feb. 28, Carrillo’s.
Dew, Philip, 95, pediatrician, Feb. 2, East Lawn Palms.
Deschler, Robert, 74, computer technician, March 1, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Do, Michelle, 27, caregiver, Feb. 24, Bring’s.
Espinoza, Jaime S., 32, Feb. 19, Carrillo’s.
Estrada, Christopher, 53, delivery driver, Feb. 2, Bring’s.
Feddick, Constance, 77, homemaker, Feb. 25, Bring’s.
Gallego Passannanti, Ava C., 18, student, Feb. 24, Carrillo’s.
Howell Jr., Richard, 84, crew chef, Feb. 26, Carrillo’s.
Jameson, William, 92, dentist, Feb. 20, Bring’s.
Johnson, Carl, 57, sales manager, Feb. 25, Bring’s.
Kambourian, Patricia, 77, financial planner, Feb. 16, East Lawn Palms.
Kasari, Elizabeth, 96, food service director, Feb. 27, Bring’s.
Kay, Michael, 77, contractor, Feb. 21, Bring’s.
Keys, Forrest, 20, student, Feb. 20, East Lawn Palms.
Knight, Ethelyn, 75, clerk, Feb. 20, Bring’s.
Lattanzi, Robert, 79, finance manager, Feb. 18, Bring’s.
Lopez, Valario, 94, store manager, Feb. 24, East Lawn Palms.
McConnell, Zachary, 27, call center representative, March 3, Bring’s.
Montano, Pauline, 67, real estate director, Feb. 23, Bring’s.
Myers, James, 82, pharmacist practitioner, Feb. 24, East Lawn Palms.
Nielson, Warren, 90, master sergeant, March 1, Bring’s.
Pumphrey, Loretta, 84, homemaker, Feb. 21, East Lawn Palms.
Rackliffe, Donna, 71, homemaker, Feb. 15, Bring’s.
Reaves, Carlton, 61, aircraft mechanic, Feb. 16, Bring’s.
Ripperdan, Robert K., 90, oil refinery associate, Feb. 23, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Romero, Maria T., 93, homemaker, March 4, Carrillo’s.
Roundtree, Harriet, 87, homemaker, Feb. 5, Bring’s.
Saler, Benson, 90, anthropology professor, Feb. 25, East Lawn Palms.
Saville, Randy, 67, drywall contractor, Feb. 20, Bring’s.
Smith, Edward, 61, insurance adjustor, Feb. 22, Bring’s.
Somers, Mary J., 84, manager, Feb. 20, Bring’s.
Sumner, Michael, 81, agent, Feb. 20, Bring’s.
Stallings, Sherry, 76, medical billing, Feb. 27, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Taggart, Barbara, 80, account manager, Feb. 23, East Lawn Palms.
Taggart, Lesley, 44, secretary, Feb. 25, Bring’s.
Tylutki, Daniel A., 43, deputy director, March 2, Carrillo’s.
Velasco, Valdemar G., 73, notary, Feb. 25, Carrillo’s.
Vynalek, Clarence, 86, homemaker, Feb. 18, East Lawn Palms.
Warth, William, 99, chemist, Feb. 25, East Lawn Palms.
Weppler, Ronald E., 88, administrator, March 1, Carrillo’s.
Woodruff, Pauline, 89, homemaker, Feb. 14, Bring’s.