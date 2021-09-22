Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Dixon, Gary Lynn, 75, horticulturist, Sept. 16, Adair.
Hamblin, David Ray, 45, mechanic, Sept. 13, Carrillo’s.
Kovach, Bobby, 41, personal trainer, Sept. 12, Sensible Cremation.
Miers, Jeannette, J., 97, clerk, Sept. 5, Carrillo’s.
Noyce, Russell P Sr., 71, Air Force tech sergeant, Sept. 18, Sensible Cremation.
Ojeda, Miguel ‘Mike” Reyes, 84, heavy-equipment operator, Sept. 16, Carrillo’s.
Peña, Clotilde “Tillie” B., homemaker, Sept. 12, Carrillo’s.
Simon, John Richard, 92, contractor, Sept. 13, Carrillo’s.
Tysenn, Thomas John, 68, astronomy research technician, Aug. 2, Sensible Cremation.
Van Arodoy, Franklin D., 58, professor, Sept. 10, Evergreen.
Vargas, Carmen Y., 58, computer chip assembler, Sept. 6, Carrillo’s.