The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Becerra, Aurelia G., 89, homemaker, June 20, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Cox, Michael, 70, educator, Alpine, June 24, Adair Avalon.
Gamez, Jose R., 65, heavy machinery, June 19, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Gomez, Socorro T., 67, mail carrier, June 20, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Lewis, Pamela Y., 69, researcher, June 23, Desert Sunset.
Robles, Ramon G., 86, superintendent, June 22, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Rodriguez, Carlos R., 53, laborer, June 22, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Rubio, Cleotilde L., 71, housekeeper, June 23, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Salazar, Felis, 78, custodian, June 23, Carrillo’s Tucson.