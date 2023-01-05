Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Caraveo, Romelia V., 87, machine operator, Dec. 18, Carrillo’s.
Charette, Philip, 62, tradesman, Avenidas Cremation.
Dominguez, Esperanza, 81, homemaker, Dec. 21, Carrillo’s.
Duarte, Ramona Gonzales, 97, homemaker, Dec. 17, Carrillo’s.
Lopez, Raul A., meat cutter, Dec. 19, Carrillo’s.
Nelson, Mildred B., 88, bookkeeper, Dec. 20, Carrillo’s.
Shamir, Tsilla, 79, writer/author, Dec. 28, Adair Dodge Chapel.
Slape, Morris D., 90, grounds supervisor, Dec. 20, Carrillo’s.
Trevino, Arnold Ray, 69, chef, Dec. 23, Carrillo’s.
Weber, Russell Dean, 85, shipping and receiving specialist, Dec. 16, Carrillo’s.