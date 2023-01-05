 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Caraveo, Romelia V., 87, machine operator, Dec. 18, Carrillo’s.

Charette, Philip, 62, tradesman, Avenidas Cremation.

Dominguez, Esperanza, 81, homemaker, Dec. 21, Carrillo’s.

Duarte, Ramona Gonzales, 97, homemaker, Dec. 17, Carrillo’s.

Lopez, Raul A., meat cutter, Dec. 19, Carrillo’s.

Nelson, Mildred B., 88, bookkeeper, Dec. 20, Carrillo’s.

Shamir, Tsilla, 79, writer/author, Dec. 28, Adair Dodge Chapel.

Slape, Morris D., 90, grounds supervisor, Dec. 20, Carrillo’s.

Trevino, Arnold Ray, 69, chef, Dec. 23, Carrillo’s.

Weber, Russell Dean, 85, shipping and receiving specialist, Dec. 16, Carrillo’s.

