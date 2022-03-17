 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths in Southern Arizona
DEATHS IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Bernot, Theodore John, 87, letter carrier, Mar. 11, Bring’s.

Brown, Craig B., 54, of Marana, physician, Jan. 31, Evergreen.

Cooper, Phyllis Allicia, 64, postal clerk, Feb. 19, Adair.

Crow, John E., 87, professor, Feb. 8, Evergreen.

Dickstein, Stephen E., 82, physician, Feb. 15, Evergreen.

Keever, Artie George, 83, computer support specialist, Jan. 16, Bring’s.

Lemburg, Thomas Joseph, 54, produce clerk, Mar. 5, Sensible Cremation.

Liebig, James, 93, executive manager, Mar. 6, Marana Mortuary.

Marks, Linda, 70, college faculty, Mar. 4, Sensible Cremation.

Ochoa, Evelyn T., 78, TPD record clerk, Feb. 19, Evergreen.

Palmer, Harlean Louise, 86, corrections officer, Mar. 11, Adair.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Time-lapse video shows slow-moving landslide in Alaska national park

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News