Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Bernot, Theodore John, 87, letter carrier, Mar. 11, Bring’s.
Brown, Craig B., 54, of Marana, physician, Jan. 31, Evergreen.
Cooper, Phyllis Allicia, 64, postal clerk, Feb. 19, Adair.
Crow, John E., 87, professor, Feb. 8, Evergreen.
Dickstein, Stephen E., 82, physician, Feb. 15, Evergreen.
Keever, Artie George, 83, computer support specialist, Jan. 16, Bring’s.
Lemburg, Thomas Joseph, 54, produce clerk, Mar. 5, Sensible Cremation.
Liebig, James, 93, executive manager, Mar. 6, Marana Mortuary.
Marks, Linda, 70, college faculty, Mar. 4, Sensible Cremation.
Ochoa, Evelyn T., 78, TPD record clerk, Feb. 19, Evergreen.
Palmer, Harlean Louise, 86, corrections officer, Mar. 11, Adair.