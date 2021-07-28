 Skip to main content
Deaths in southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Boone, Larry, 83, international development, July 8, East Lawn.

Burgher, Robert J., 57, mining engineer, July 26, Sensible Cremation.

Bustamante, Emilio, 48, teacher, July 8, East Lawn.

Cavallo, Frank, 86, entrepreneur, July 9, East Lawn.

Corder, Ruth, 91, retail clerk, July 7, East Lawn.

Corley, Catherine, 92, nurse, July 8, East Lawn.

Dindal, Edward F., 69, broker, July 21, Carrillo’s.

Durazo, Carlos C., 88, supply officer, July 22, Carrillo’s.

Fosmire, Estella, 100, secretary, July 8, East Lawn.

Huggins, Delma B., 74, nurse, July 22, Carrillo’s.

Lawrence, Larry, 74, detective/sergeant, July 9, East Lawn.

Moreno, Antonio Luis, 25, mechanic, July 16, Carrillo’s.

Munoz, Rosa, 92, banker, July 3, East Lawn.

Reyes, Jesus J., 91, police officer, 2021, Sensible Cremation.

Risk, LaVerne, 97, housewife, July 8, East Lawn.

Roach, Phyllis, 85, clerical, June 10, East Lawn.

Swan, Florentine A., 96, grocery store associate, July 23, Sensible Cremation.

Walsh, Gail, 72, publisher, July 3, East Lawn.

Wittman, Felicia, 97, homemaker, July 1, East Lawn.

