Deaths in Southern Arizona
Deaths

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Ashton, Lee, 98, librarian, Nov. 10, East Lawn Palms.

Bennett, James, 84, sales manager, Nov. 12, East Lawn Palms.

Berg, Patrick, 44, Border Patrol agent, Oct. 29, East Lawn Palms.

Carter, Paul, 85, detective, Nov. 14, East Lawn Palms.

Dixon, Robert, 75, transport and delivery, Nov. 13, East Lawn Palms.

Graeme, Jerald, 77, electrical engineer, Nov. 16, Bring’s.

James, Margaret, 78, administrative assistant, Nov. 15, East Lawn Palms.

Jorgensen, Ruth, 84, registered nurse, Aug. 22, Neptune Society.

Lee, Carole, 85, university controller, Oro Valley, Nov. 16, Neptune Society.

Lopez, Frank F., 89, landscaper, Nov. 14, Desert Rose Heather.

Mallgrave, Emma, 100, bookkeeper, Nov. 15, Bring’s.

Markus, Faunelli, 87, accountant, Nov. 10, Neptune Society.

Martin, John W., 87, teacher, Nov. 14, Neptune Society.

McAllister, Tracy, 59, real estate, Nov. 14, Bring’s.

McGuigan Jr., James, 69, flooring contractor, Nov. 15, Bring’s.

Meiner, Carl, 85, mechanical contractor. Nov. 12, Bring’s.

Montgomery, George, 92, military officer, Nov. 7, East Lawn Palms.

Nowak, Gary, 70, industrial worker, Nov. 7, East Lawn Palms.

Peterson, Mary, 76, office manager, Nov. 15, East Lawn Palms.

Sainz, Modesto L., 95, military, Nov. 17, Desert Rose Heather.

Sloane, Sarah, 90, banking, Nov. 9, East Lawn Palms.

Vandermark, Shirley, 92, licensed practical nurse, Nov. 13, Bring’s.

Woodtli, Anne M., 86, University of Arizona dean, Centerville, Ohio, Nov. 14, Tobias Funeral Home.

