Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Aguilar, Mariscal, Nellie, 98, homemaker, Feb. 23, Carrillo’s.
Badilla, Avinicia, 56, homemaker, Feb. 23, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Carrillo, Manuel C., 53, tradesman, Feb. 19, Carrillo’s.
Cota, Reina A., 24, collections officer, Feb. 21, Carrillo’s.
Cruz, Delia V., 81, launderer and presser, Feb. 22, Carrillo’s.
Johnson, Elizabeth M., 84, school district baker, Feb. 10, Evergreen.
Makela, Georgia, 88, special education teacher, Feb. 8, Evergreen.
Mazon, Maria R., 82, housekeeper, Feb. 23, Carrillo’s.
Mendoza Rodriguez, Genevieve, 53, office manager, Feb. 21, Carrillo’s.
Moser, Jerry D., 84, postal worker, Feb. 17, Evergreen.
Reed, Lance, E., 84, mechanic, Feb. 6, Evergreen.
Valencia Sr., Manuel A., 85, laborer, Feb. 22, Carrillo’s.
Watson, Glenda M., 80, teleconferencing, Feb. 23, Carrillo’s.
Zucker, Bertram J., 91, federal auditor, Feb. 5, Evergreen.