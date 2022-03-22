Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Avila, Jose Jesus, 84, military commander, March 11, Carrillo’s.
Beal, Henry, 84, March 14, Boyd and Son Funeral Home.
Brown, Bryan, 56, loan officer, Feb. 14, East Lawn.
De Granillo, Maria, 55, vice president, March 8, Carrillo’s.
DePasse, Josette, 46, office manager, Feb. 24, East Lawn.
Flaherty, Catherine, 62, housekeeper, Feb. 28, East Lawn.
Gagnon, Ronald Philip, 90, priest, March 13, Carrillo’s.
Holman, Amalia Angulo, 93, homemaker, March 10, Carrillo’s.
Lievanos, Monica C., 52, beautician, March 12, Carrillo’s.
Meggitt, Charles Wendell, 79, master carpenter, March 5, Angel Valley.
Berth, Carl James, 83, of Fargo, N.D., meteorologist, March 8, West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center.
Morelli, Raymond, 76, electronic engineer, Feb. 23, East Lawn.
Murrieta, Angela M., 63, U.S. postal clerk, March 9, Carrillo’s.
Petrina, Frances, 102, head cook, Feb. 26, East Lawn.
Salas, Alfred Garcia, 74, counselor, March 16, Sensible Cremation.
Tinney, Richard, 86, pilot, March 1, East Lawn.
Valenzuela, Margaret, 91, homemaker, March 11, Carrillo’s.
Vasquez, Carmen Lydia, 75, assembler, March 13, Carrillo’s.