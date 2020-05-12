Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Allaman, Larry, 83, teacher, April 28, Bring’s.
Ares, Charles E., 93, lawyer, April 29, Adair Dodge.
Arvizo, Jacob, 69, processor, April 26, Bring’s.
Barbosa-Bueno, Pricilla, 72, artist, April 18, Marana Mortuary.
Barnes, Robert L., 61, caregiver, April 29, Desert Rose Heather.
Bevilacqua, Mildred, 82, computer data operator, May 1, Bring’s.
Blanshan, Harold, 98, Air Force, April 30, Bring’s.
Brooks, Larry, 79, welder, May 1, Bring’s.
Carrasco, Clara, 63, homemaker, April 3, Adair Dodge.
Carter, Lorraine, 75, homemaker, May 6, Bring’s.
Clelland, Richard, 79, nursing home administrator, May 1, Bring’s.
Corona, Ramona C., 89, April 7, Adair Dodge.
Davis, Trinette K., 48, accountant, May 5, Desert Rose Heather.
Everett, Wilfred, 85, accountant, May 8, Bring’s.
Farber, Connie, 87, child counselor, May 4, Bring’s.
Fernando, Beverly L., 50, April 4, Adair Dodge.
Gauch, Joseph H., 79, mining, Marana, May 3, Marana Mortuary.
Gonzales, Chery L., 41, customer service, May 1, Desert Rose Heather.
Groleau, Ray, 78, systems analyst, May 4, Bring’s.
Hickey, Velma, 93, homemaker, May 8, Bring’s.
Horner, Leslie R., 79, Air Force, April 27, Marana Mortuary.
Hunt, Tyson, 32, engineer, May 1, Bring’s.
Klopfenstein, Mary Kate, 86, homemaker, April 30, Bring’s.
Konrad, Patricia M., 77, defense buyer, Green Valley, May 4, Marana Mortuary.
Lizarraga, Edward, 82, Air Force, April 28, Bring’s.
Lo Baido II, Bernard, 25, laborer, May 4, Bring’s.
Loganbill, Marguerite E., 90, homemaker, May 3, Adair Dodge.
Lopez, Charles J., 72, rancher, Queenswell, Ariz., April 7, Adair Dodge.
McGloin, George, 88, transporter, May 5, Bring’s.
McLeod, Bruce, 69, library page, April 28, Bring’s.
McNamara, Elvera O., 82, general laborer, April 6, Adair Dodge.
Ortiz, Jesus V., 83, landscaper, May 1, Carrillo’s.
Parrish, Naomi L., 100, homemaker, May 8, Carrillo’s.
Pritchard, Ronald I., 79, landscaper, April 26, Adair Dodge.
Quintana, Jesus, 86, warehouseman, May 1, Bring’s.
Reyes Mata, Rosie, 69, caregiver, April 30, Carrillo’s.
Reynolds, Dawn, 68, assembler, May 5, Bring’s.
Robles, Jesus A., 47, March 26, Adair Dodge.
Soria, Carmen G., 67, homemaker, April 30, Carrillo’s.
Wiebe, Elaine, 91, secretary, April 30, Bring’s.
Zielbouer, Cornelius F., 92, ticket agent, May 3, Adair Dodge.
