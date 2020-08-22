 Skip to main content
Deaths in Southern Arizona
The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Beltran, William, 69, supervisor, Aug. 1, East Lawn Palms.

Bombard, Virginia, 82, housewife, Aug. 9, East Lawn Palms.

Chriss, Dolores, 93, teacher, Aug. 12, East Lawn Palms.

Cote, Timothy, 56, instructor, July 31, East Lawn Palms.

Cubillas, Maria De Los Angeles, 68, teacher’s assistant, Aug. 11, East Lawn Palms.

Doyle, David L., 35, chef assistant, Aug. 12, Sensible Cremations and Funerals.

Duron, Rafael, 92, miner/postal worker, Aug. 7, East Lawn Palms.

Drobeck, Kathryn M., 66, Aug. 15, Sensible Cremations and Funerals.

Emich, Thomas, 61, car dealer, Aug. 8, East Lawn Palms.

Ewood, Morgan, 85, commercial pilot, July 29, East Lawn Palms.

Frey, Julia, 74, office assistant, Aug. 12, East Lawn Palms.

Gilson, Catherine, 84, registered nurse, Aug. 9, East Lawn Palms.

Glenn, Arlene, 87, clerk, Aug. 4, East Lawn Palms.

Guglielmino, Judith, 73, homemaker/secretary, Aug. 13, East Lawn Palms.

Gustus, William, 89, superintendent, Aug. 4, East Lawn Palms.

Hart, William, 62, electrical engineer, Aug. 10, East Lawn Palms.

Jefferson, Hellen, 79, teacher, Aug. 9, East Lawn Palms.

Martin, Robert, 83, commodities trader, Aug. 6, East Lawn Palms.

Nelson, Michael, 67, civil engineer, Aug. 6, East Lawn Palms.

Ochoa, Angel, 83, labor worker, Aug. 16, Sensible Cremations and Funerals.

Raffensparger, Richard, 87, retail clerk, Aug. 17, Desert Sunset.

Shankman, Gertrude, 105, business owner, July 24, East Lawn Palms.

Stewart, Marion, 90, bookkeeping, Aug. 1, East Lawn Palms.

Usry, William, 86, technical writer, Aug. 4, East Lawn Palms.

Woodard, Eugene, 61, computer technician, July 29, East Lawn Palms.

