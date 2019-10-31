Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Augst, Leon F., 87, business owner, Oct. 23, Adair Dodge.

Bramhall, Mary R., 96, banker, Benicia, California, Oct. 19, Adair Dodge.

Engelhardt, Richard C., 78, real estate, Oct. 19, Adair Dodge.

Gonzalez, Feliz, 74, construction worker, Oct. 28, Adair Dodge.

Goodell, Lois M., 96, homemaker, Green Valley, Oct. 25, Adair Dodge.

May, Buenta J., 93, homemaker, Oct. 22, Adair Dodge.

Riggs, Nadine M., 60, registered nurse, Oct. 24, Adair Dodge.

Staples, Frank D., 76, swimming pool contractor, Oct. 19, Adair Dodge.

Uselton, Stacy L., registered nurse, Oct. 25, Adair Dodge.

Zimmerman, Mikel, infant, Sierra Vista, Oct. 12, Adair Dodge.

