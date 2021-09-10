 Skip to main content
Deaths in Southern Arizona
DEATHS IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Addy, Edwin R., 68, electrician, Aug. 30, Sensible Cremation.

Arellano, Ana E., 84, homemaker, Sept. 6, Carrillo’s.

Colton, Joyce E., 74, artist, Sept. 2, Evergreen.

Crockwell, Martha Vazquez, 79, homemaker, Sept. 4, Carrillo’s.

Elias, Maria O., 80, homemaker, Sept. 6, Carrillo’s.

Few, Aurora Reyes, 69, secretary, Sept. 1, Carrillo’s.

Gaxiola, Guadalupe C., 62, homemaker, Sept. 4, Carrillo’s.

Hartline, Denise A., 62, child care, Aug. 27, Evergreen.

Hatch, Randy Alvin, 57, truck driver, Aug. 29, Sensible Cremation.

Hiskett, Carrol, 80, auditing, Aug. 29, Sensible Cremation.

Jimenez, Juan, 91, federal employee, Sept. 2, Sensible Cremation.

Leon, Viviano A., 85, deacon, Sept. 6, Carrillo’s.

Ortega, John Lee., 84, VA clerk, Sept. 2, Sensible Cremation.

Sandate, Gabino Jr., 68, welder, Sept. 2, Carrillo’s.

Valenzuela, Juan S., 103, mason, Sept. 5, Carrillo’s.

Wood, Glenn A., 66, machinist, Aug. 8, Sensible Cremation.

