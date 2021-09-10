Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Addy, Edwin R., 68, electrician, Aug. 30, Sensible Cremation.
Arellano, Ana E., 84, homemaker, Sept. 6, Carrillo’s.
Colton, Joyce E., 74, artist, Sept. 2, Evergreen.
Crockwell, Martha Vazquez, 79, homemaker, Sept. 4, Carrillo’s.
Elias, Maria O., 80, homemaker, Sept. 6, Carrillo’s.
Few, Aurora Reyes, 69, secretary, Sept. 1, Carrillo’s.
Gaxiola, Guadalupe C., 62, homemaker, Sept. 4, Carrillo’s.
Hartline, Denise A., 62, child care, Aug. 27, Evergreen.
Hatch, Randy Alvin, 57, truck driver, Aug. 29, Sensible Cremation.
Hiskett, Carrol, 80, auditing, Aug. 29, Sensible Cremation.
Jimenez, Juan, 91, federal employee, Sept. 2, Sensible Cremation.
Leon, Viviano A., 85, deacon, Sept. 6, Carrillo’s.
Ortega, John Lee., 84, VA clerk, Sept. 2, Sensible Cremation.
Sandate, Gabino Jr., 68, welder, Sept. 2, Carrillo’s.
Valenzuela, Juan S., 103, mason, Sept. 5, Carrillo’s.
Wood, Glenn A., 66, machinist, Aug. 8, Sensible Cremation.