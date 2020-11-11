 Skip to main content
Deaths in Southern Arizona
Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Coon, Alan, 82, painter, Nov. 4, Bring’s.

Dobson, Susan E., 57, caregiver, Nov. 3, Carrillo’s.

Ellington, Frank R., 78, laborer, Nov. 3, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Fricker, Annamarie, 87, food service manager, Oct. 25, Bring’s.

Harris, Chennel, 54, medical billing, Oct. 17, Bring’s.

Lares, Alfred E., 76, supervisor, Nov. 3, Carrillo’s.

Nagle, James H., 86, archaeologist, Nov. 4, Desert Rose Heather.

Randall, Bobby, 81, Navy, Nov. 1, Bring’s.

Romero, Frank F., 55, grounds keeper, Oct. 29, Carrillo’s.

Sorenson, Sietta, 80, accountant, Nov. 1, Bring’s.

Stockton, Wendy L., 71, teacher, Nov. 2, Desert Rose Heather.

Tinervin, Melva, 85, dental assistant, Nov. 2, Bring’s.

Vinson, LeRoy, 48, automotive repair, Oct. 25, Adair Avelon.

Wright, Andrew, 41, program support assistant, Oct. 30, Bring’s.

