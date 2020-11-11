Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Coon, Alan, 82, painter, Nov. 4, Bring’s.
Dobson, Susan E., 57, caregiver, Nov. 3, Carrillo’s.
Ellington, Frank R., 78, laborer, Nov. 3, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Fricker, Annamarie, 87, food service manager, Oct. 25, Bring’s.
Harris, Chennel, 54, medical billing, Oct. 17, Bring’s.
Lares, Alfred E., 76, supervisor, Nov. 3, Carrillo’s.
Nagle, James H., 86, archaeologist, Nov. 4, Desert Rose Heather.
Randall, Bobby, 81, Navy, Nov. 1, Bring’s.
Romero, Frank F., 55, grounds keeper, Oct. 29, Carrillo’s.
Sorenson, Sietta, 80, accountant, Nov. 1, Bring’s.
Stockton, Wendy L., 71, teacher, Nov. 2, Desert Rose Heather.
Tinervin, Melva, 85, dental assistant, Nov. 2, Bring’s.
Vinson, LeRoy, 48, automotive repair, Oct. 25, Adair Avelon.
Wright, Andrew, 41, program support assistant, Oct. 30, Bring’s.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.