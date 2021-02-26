 Skip to main content
Deaths in Southern Arizona
Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Benavidez, Delia, 67, cook, Feb. 16, East Lawn Palms.

Gaillard, Michael, 87, police officer, Jan. 27, East Lawn Palms.

Hedberg, Gail, 63, personal care attendant, Jan. 17, East Lawn Palms.

Jones Sr., Woodrow, 68, senior Master Sergeant, Feb. 5, East Lawn Palms.

Kershner-Riggs, Gail, 82, research specialist, Feb. 13, East Lawn Palms.

Martin, Marcia S., 66, homemaker, Feb. 22, Desert Rose Heather.

Monarrez, Leticia, 65, transportation, Feb. 10, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Schick, Nancy, 68, escrow officer, Feb. 1, East Lawn Palms.

West, David, 59, entrepreneur, Feb. 18, East Lawn Palms.

Yslas Soto, Ronald, 72, steam fitter, Feb. 19, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

