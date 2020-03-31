Deaths in Southern Arizona
The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Adamson, Harold, 90, business owner, March 24, Bring’s.

Amlee, Carol, 91, homemaker, March 25, Bring’s.

Avila, Richard, 68, automotive mechanic, March 19, Bring’s.

Brooks, Jr., Richard, 53, owner and operator of fork lift company, March 19, Bring’s.

Gowen, Dale, 83, office machine repair and gunsmithing, March 21, Bring’s.

Hawkins, Rosemary F., 95, supervisor, March 7, Adair Dodge.

Ifkovits, Kathryn, 87, treasurer, March 21, Bring’s.

Koester, Kathleen A., 75, assembler, Feb. 6, Adair Dodge.

Miller, Marcia, 64, teachers’ aide, March 23, Bring’s.

Moritz, June G., 93, secretary, March 14, Adair Dodge.

Reiter, James, 88, musician, March 21, Bring’s.

Schoephoerster, Ann M., 75, food server, Feb. 26, Desert Rose Heather.

Sennott, Nick B., 76, carpenter, March 15, Adair Dodge.

Staab, John, 83, highway engineer, March 19, Bring’s.

Zazueta, Dolores, 84, Spanish teacher, March 22, Bring’s.

