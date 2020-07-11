Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Aviles, Herlinda M., 86, teacher, July 7, Desert Rose Heather.
Bauer, Peggy, 90, administrative assistant, June 27, Bring’s.
Beier Jr., Henry, 89, electronics engineer, June 19, Bring’s.
Betzen, Kenneth, 84, engineer, July 4, Bring’s.
Brendel, Klaus, 87, professor of pharmacology, June 25, Bring’s.
Carlson, Beverly, 80, social worker, June 23, Bring’s.
Cramer, Andrew J., 47, food industry night stocker, July 1, Desert Rose Heather.
Debenport, Nona W., 73, teacher, July 5, Desert Rose Heather.
Durant, Donald, 89, corporate director, June 27, Bring’s.
Freeman, John, 64, plumber, July 2, Bring’s.
Gajda, Shannon L., 45, technical support specialist, July 3, Desert Rose Heather.
Goddard, James, 79, construction company owner, July 4, Bring’s.
Jones, Gwelda, 94, nurse, June 29, Bring’s.
McCreery, James, 80, self employed, July 4, Bring’s.
Musgrave, Frank, 94, carpenter, July 7, Bring’s.
Ochoa, Daniel, 55, nurse, July 3, Bring’s.
Parente, Michael, 62, driver, July 3, Bring’s.
Peterson, Ernest, 77, cabinet maker, July 2, Bring’s.
Richardson, John, 73, police officer, July 2, Bring’s.
Ring, Noel, 85, educator, July 2, Bring’s.
Sepulveda, Daniel, 83, fireman, July 1, Bring’s.
Sherman, Charles, 87, meat cutter, June 25, Bring’s.
Shira, Sherry, 68, Air National Guard, July 3, Bring’s.
Smith, Frances, 66, child daycare worker, June 28, Bring’s.
Spain, Marion, 78, education instruction specialist, June 27, Bring’s.
Wilfong, Leonard, 92, Army, July 3, Bring’s.
Whittier, Jean, 92, christian missionary, July 4, Bring’s.
Wolf, Peggy, 98, homemaker, June 25, Bring’s.
