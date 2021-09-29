Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Barbea, Gloria Brady, 94, photographer, Sept. 20, Carrillo’s.
Carrillo, Liza Marie, 58, secretary, Sept. 11, Sensible Cremation.
Del Castillo, Drusilla Arnett, 93, soldering, Sept. 17, Carrillo’s.
Dubose, George III, 31, construction worker, Sept. 18, Sensible Cremation.
Figueroa, Eulojia R., 100, homemaker, Sept. 15, Carrillo’s.
Helming, Bob H., 85, realtor, Sept. 16, Carrillo’s.
Kizzier, Richard, 90, former car dealer, Sept. 19, Sensible Cremation.
Medina, Henry M., 87, tool crib, Sept. 18, Carrillo’s.
Paz, Refigio Garcia, 86, maintenance worker, Sept. 17, Carrillo’s.
Rodriguez, Edmond Israel, 63, maintenance supervisor, Sept. 17, Carrillo’s.
Silva, Maria De La Luz, 83, homemaker, Sept. 17, Carrillo’s.
Valenzuela, Fred L., 78, traffic engineer, Sept. 20, Carrillo’s.
Whisnant, Dianne Elizabeth (Poole), 76, homemaker, Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral and Cremation Services.