 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths in southern Arizona
DEATHS IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA

Deaths in southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Barbea, Gloria Brady, 94, photographer, Sept. 20, Carrillo’s.

Carrillo, Liza Marie, 58, secretary, Sept. 11, Sensible Cremation.

Del Castillo, Drusilla Arnett, 93, soldering, Sept. 17, Carrillo’s.

Dubose, George III, 31, construction worker, Sept. 18, Sensible Cremation.

Figueroa, Eulojia R., 100, homemaker, Sept. 15, Carrillo’s.

Helming, Bob H., 85, realtor, Sept. 16, Carrillo’s.

Kizzier, Richard, 90, former car dealer, Sept. 19, Sensible Cremation.

Medina, Henry M., 87, tool crib, Sept. 18, Carrillo’s.

Paz, Refigio Garcia, 86, maintenance worker, Sept. 17, Carrillo’s.

Rodriguez, Edmond Israel, 63, maintenance supervisor, Sept. 17, Carrillo’s.

Silva, Maria De La Luz, 83, homemaker, Sept. 17, Carrillo’s.

Valenzuela, Fred L., 78, traffic engineer, Sept. 20, Carrillo’s.

Whisnant, Dianne Elizabeth (Poole), 76, homemaker, Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral and Cremation Services.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the executive branch overreaching?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News