Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Ahumada, Bertha C., 87, homemaker, Dec. 30, Carrillo’s.
Alcantara, Armando Arias, 94, laborer, Dec. 28, Carrillo’s.
Angiolini, Josephine C., 82, secretary, Dec. 27, Hudgel’s Swan.
Baker, Sheri L., 54, Dec. 25, Hudgel’s Swan.
Currao, Dino P., 60, surgical technician, Dec. 24, Sensible Cremation.
Czudek, Glorianne, 87, homemaker, Dec. 27, Hudgel’s Swan.
Encinas, William M., 55, laborer, Dec. 23, Carrillo’s.
Erickson, Larry L., 83, payroll accountant, Dec. 29, Sensible Cremation.
French, Frank F., 83, supervisor, Dec. 21, Carrillo’s.
Haner, Patrick Theodore, 88, brick mason, Dec. 11, Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home.
Krug, Edward J., 77, auto parts salesman, Dec. 21, Hudgel’s Swan.
Lorah, Jill, 86, educator, Dec. 24, Hudgel’s Swan.
Luster, Edwin, 62, juvenile probation officer, Dec. 27, Carrillo’s.
Marquez, Miguel J., 54, computer technician, Dec. 21, Hudgel’s Swan.
Martinez, Juana Davis, 90, homemaker, Dec. 28, Carrillo’s.
Mills, Joanne, 71, hotel bookkeeper, Dec. 23, Hudgel’s Swan.
Morley, Trevor G., 74, bookkeeper, Dec. 22, Hudgel’s Swan.
Polzin, Donnie J., 57, heavy equipment mechanic, Dec. 26, Hudgel’s Swan.
Riley, Jude S., 55, heavy equipment operator, Dec. 21, Hudgel’s Swan.
Sanchez, Carlos F., 80, miner, Dec. 29, Carrillo’s.
Sanchez, Emma Moreno, 80, homemaker, Dec. 26, Carrillo’s.
Sjoland, David, 79, engineer, Dec. 25, Hudgel’s Swan.
Soza, Frank, 83, retail clerk, Dec. 28, Carrillo’s.
Tovar, Gilbert, 92, roofer, Dec. 25, Hudgel’s Swan.
Villa, Guadalupe, 90, homemaker, Dec. 7, Sensible Cremation.
Wolfe, Brian, 49, Dec. 25, Sensible Cremation.