Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Applegate, William, 80, military pilot, Sept. 29, East Lawn.

Archuleta, Juanita Elvira, 65, real estate agent, Oct. 7, Carrillo’s.

Bayze, Claire, 90, homemaker, Sept. 29, East Lawn.

Beronius, George, 94, journalist, Sept. 28, East Lawn.

Curiel, Gwendolyn, 83, teacher, Sept. 30, East Lawn.

Delcomyn, Ellalee, 76, executive director, Oct. 4, East Lawn.

Dujmic Sarcevis, Aziza, 76, engineer, Oct. 2, East Lawn.

Gupte, Vijay S., 90, mechanical engineer, Oct. 10, East Lawn.

Knauss, Virginia, 91, baker, Oct. 7, East Lawn.

Lindmann, William E., 76, owner, Oct. 6, Carrillo’s.

Lizardi, Jesus M., 96, engineer, Oct. 8, Carrillo’s.

Lucas, Pauletta, 68, legal secretary, Sept. 28, East Lawn.

Lugo-Sanchez, Logan Refugio, infant, Oct. 14, Carrillo’s.

Malloy, Anna, 100, registered nurse, Oct. 8, East Lawn.

Mariscal, Francisca, 81, housekeeper, Oct. 16, Carrillo’s.

Martinez, Rosendo C., 89, gardener, Oct. 14, Carrillo’s.

Mihill, Dorothy, 71, software administrator, Oct. 12, East Lawn.

Morris, Christopher M., 72, artisan inventor, Oct. 7, Carrillo’s.

Munguia, Manuel S., 84, teacher, Oct. 5, Carrillo’s.

O’Dell, William Jr., 61, prep cook, Oct. 3, East Lawn.

Phillips, Alenia, 85, director, Sept. 24, East Lawn.

Stanton, Scott, 64, vice president, Oct. 5, East Lawn.

Uhrig, Frances S., 74, office manager, Oct. 9, Carrillo’s.

Valles, Carlos Burruel, 86, medic, Oct. 13, Carrillo’s.

Villelas, Baby, infant, Oct. 12, Carrillo’s.

Voulgaropoulos, Rose, 87, nurse, Sept. 28, East Lawn.

Yiu, Bill, 91, business, Oct. 11, East Lawn.

