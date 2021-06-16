Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Anaya-Macias, Jose, 70, chemist, May 14, Evergreen.
Bucholz, Melvin, 80, distribution manager, June 6, Evergreen.
Jacobs, Gloria, 98, insurance, June 4, Evergreen.
Julian, Sally, 91, school librarian, May 22, Evergreen.
Lesneski, Frank, 82, semi-truck driver, May 21, Evergreen.
Noriega, Delia R., 92, assembly worker, June 10, Carrillo’s.
Pacheco, Adrian, 36, cook, June 9, Carrillo’s.
Peralta, Frank E., 41, line cook, June 5, Carrillo’s.
Reiter, Samuel, 87, attorney, June 8, Evergreen.
Romero, Oscar Jr., 56, case manager, June 9, Carrillo’s.
